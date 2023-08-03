78-Year-Old Lalringthara Defies Age, Enrolls in Class 9

Mattel is paying $17,000 to play UNO all day
Despite being in his late 70s, Lalringthara, a resident of Hruaikawn village in Mizoram’s Champhai district, has proven that age is no hindrance to education.
He has taken up the challenge of attending Class 9 at Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School to enhance his English language skills, enabling him to better understand television news reports and write applications effectively.
Lalringthara’s journey to education has been filled with hardships. Born in 1945 near the Indo-Myanmar border in Khuangleng village, he had to quit school after completing Class 2 due to his father’s untimely demise.
To support his family, he worked in the jhum fields and faced numerous challenges like poverty and constant relocations, which kept him away from formal education for many years.
Nevertheless, his determination to fulfill his lifelong dream of completing his education motivated him to take this bold step.
Interestingly, this is not the first time Lalringthara has made headlines for his quest for education. In 2018, he made waves when he enrolled in Class 5 at New Hruaikawn Middle School.
His unwavering dedication and commitment to learning have truly inspired many.
“I have no problem reading or writing in the Mizo Language. However, my desire for education has been fueled by my passion to learn the English language. Nowadays, every piece of literature has some English words infused in it, which often confuses me, so I decided to go back to school to improve my knowledge, especially in the English language,” he told The Northeast Today in an interview back in 2018.
The Headmaster in charge at New Hruaikawn Middle School, Vanlalkima, appreciated Lalringthara’s dedication and determination. “
Pu Lalringthara is an inspiration and a challenge to both students and teachers alike. An admirable man with a passion for learning deserves all the support that can be provided,” Vanlalkima told the outlet in 2018.
