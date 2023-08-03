78-Year-Old Lalringthara Defies Age, Enrolls in Class 9

Advertisement 77-year-old man enrolls in Class 9 to improve his English language skills.

Lalringthara had to quit school after Class 2 due to his father’s death.

He worked in the jhum fields and faced poverty and relocations.

Despite being in his late 70s, Lalringthara, a resident of Hruaikawn village in Mizoram’s Champhai district, has proven that age is no hindrance to education.

He has taken up the challenge of attending Class 9 at Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) High School to enhance his English language skills, enabling him to better understand television news reports and write applications effectively.

Lalringthara’s journey to education has been filled with hardships. Born in 1945 near the Indo-Myanmar border in Khuangleng village, he had to quit school after completing Class 2 due to his father’s untimely demise.

To support his family, he worked in the jhum fields and faced numerous challenges like poverty and constant relocations, which kept him away from formal education for many years.

Nevertheless, his determination to fulfill his lifelong dream of completing his education motivated him to take this bold step.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Lalringthara has made headlines for his quest for education. In 2018, he made waves when he enrolled in Class 5 at New Hruaikawn Middle School.

His unwavering dedication and commitment to learning have truly inspired many.