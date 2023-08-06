78-Year-Old Mizoram Man Enrolls in School to Learn English

Age proves to be no barrier to learning for a determined 78-year-old man from Mizoram. Lalringthara, residing near the Myanmar border, has taken an inspiring step by enrolling in Class 9 at Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan High School in New Hruaikawn village, Champai district.

Having left school after Class 2, Lalringthara faced hardships early in life and had to assist his mother with farming as the sole breadwinner. Despite the challenges, he never gave up on his dream of learning English. Every day, come rain or shine, he walks a 3 km distance to attend school.

Born in 1945 in Khuangleng village, he eventually settled in New Hruaikawn in 1995 and currently serves as a guard at the local Presbyterian church. Fueled by his passion for understanding English and writing applications in the language, Lalringthara’s determination shines as a beacon of inspiration.

This tenacious senior’s story reminds us that the pursuit of knowledge knows no age limit. Lalringthara’s unwavering dedication to education serves as a powerful example, encouraging others to embrace learning and growth throughout their lives.

