800-Pound ‘Butter Cow’ Returns to Illinois State Fair

A cherished tradition at the Illinois State Fair saw the unveiling of the 102nd annual Butter Cow sculpture, an 800-pound bovine masterpiece carved entirely from butter. Governor J.B. Pritzker and Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II did the honors of revealing the iconic sculpture at the fairgrounds.

Illinois Governor Pritzker added a personal touch by using a squeegee to clear the condensation from the cow’s glass enclosure during the unveiling ceremony.

The sculpture features a unique depiction this year, portraying Illinois dairy farmer Lorilee Shultz from Mill-R-Mor Dairy in Orangeville, milking the buttery bovine. The same display case showcases another sculpture of Shultz’s granddaughter, Lucy, tending to a calf.

Renowned artist Sarah Pratt sculpted the 2023 Butter Cow. The sentiment behind this art runs deep, as Pratt’s own daughter, Grace, sculpted the additional piece of Lucy and the calf, symbolizing the importance of family in Illinois farming.

The Illinois State Fair, open from Thursday until August 20, invites visitors to witness the captivating Butter Cow creation firsthand via the state’s dedicated Butter Cow webcam, keeping this unique tradition alive for generations to come.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read Protesters finds guilty of John Constable masterpiece damage Two Just Stop Oil demonstrators have been convicted of damaging John Constable...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.