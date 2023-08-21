AA Flight Attendant Snatches Toddler’s Snacks, claims parents

48 hours later, @dynamicallydara provided a subsequent update where she expressed that American Airlines had not adequately recognized the gravity of the situation.

She proceeded to outline the incident in further tweets.

According to @dynamicallydara’s account, she and her three-year-old nephew were engrossed in playing iPad games when a flight attendant approached them.

The flight attendant picked up the child’s snack box and conveyed that she had a friend onboard who she wanted to share the box with.

Advertisement

Without allowing the passenger a chance to respond, the flight attendant departed with the snack box.