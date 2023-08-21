Advertisement
AA Flight Attendant Snatches Toddler’s Snacks, claims parents

AA Flight Attendant Snatches Toddler’s Snacks, claims parents

  • A passenger claims a flight attendant took a snack box from her 3-year-old nephew on an American Airlines flight.
  • Twitter user @dynamicallydara shared the incident on August 13.
  • The flight attendant allegedly took the box to show a friend without permission.
A passenger on an American Airlines flight has alleged that a flight attendant took away a snack box from her three-year-old nephew in a forceful manner.

The incident was recounted by the Twitter user @dynamicallydara on the platform. Subsequently, American Airlines issued a response addressing the situation.

“Flew @AmericanAir today w/a 3 year old and his snack box of unwrapped food. The flight attendant walked by, snatched it without asking, and took it to show a friend seated near the front of the plane. She was gone for several minutes. I had to throw it all out. I’m incensed! Contacting corporate,” tweeted @dynamicallydara on August 13.

48 hours later, @dynamicallydara provided a subsequent update where she expressed that American Airlines had not adequately recognized the gravity of the situation.

She proceeded to outline the incident in further tweets.

According to @dynamicallydara’s account, she and her three-year-old nephew were engrossed in playing iPad games when a flight attendant approached them.

The flight attendant picked up the child’s snack box and conveyed that she had a friend onboard who she wanted to share the box with.

Without allowing the passenger a chance to respond, the flight attendant departed with the snack box.

“She and my nephew’s food were gone for several minutes, out of my view. I have no idea who or what his food was exposed to while out of my sight and had to throw it all away when she finally returned with it,” wrote the Twitter user.

In subsequent tweets, @dynamicallydara further elaborated that she refrained from confronting the flight attendant while the flight was ongoing. Instead, she waited until they had disembarked from the plane to engage in a conversation with the flight attendant about the incident.

She said, “I told her that while I understand the fascination with the snack box, as most people think it’s a good idea, it was most definitely not okay for her just to grab someone’s personal property.”

Since these tweets went viral on social media, American Airlines have responded to the incident. The airline wrote, “What an adorable snack box! Our apology, the crew member took it from you without asking first.”

Following the incident’s exposure to a broader audience, numerous internet users flocked to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts and reactions.

Here’s what people had to say about the incident:

An individual wrote, “American Airline Employees have been so rude to customers more than ever. The lady who took the box should get fired. Good luck contacting corporate and getting any kind of positive response, but I would do it anyway, report the incident so it at least goes in her employee file.”

A second added, “Maybe it’s me I’m confused, why did she have to touch it? Why couldn’t the friend come to you to see it why take a 3-year-old snack food, whatever. First lesson, keep your hands to yourself!” “No, she shouldn’t have grabbed anything from a passenger without asking, but to throw everything away is ridiculous. Doesn’t the child ever eat at a restaurant, daycare, babysitter, or anywhere else where food is opened or prepared outside of your presence?” expressed another.

“Unacceptable behavior. I was snatching a child’s food and taking it. I hope you get justice. And this should be taken seriously,” said a fourth.

