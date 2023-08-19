Adorable Kitty ‘Fixes’ Bulb in Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming addition to the world of adorable cat videos has captured the internet’s affection, showcasing a feline ‘fixing’ a bulb. The viral video, shared on the Twitter handle @buitengebieden, has swiftly garnered a multitude of hearts since its release.

In the footage, a cat is seen in proximity to a light bulb. The video unfolds as the clever kitty playfully interacts with the bulb, appearing to ‘fix’ it. With each paw tap, the cat’s endearing determination shines through. The culmination reveals the bulb shining brightly, marking the cat’s successful endeavor. The caption accompanying the post humorously reads, “Let me fix this.”

Posted just a few hours ago, the video has already garnered nearly two million views. The post has garnered significant engagement through likes and comments, solidifying the cat’s status as an online darling. This delightful display of feline ingenuity continues to captivate viewers and spread smiles across the internet.

An individual wrote, “This feline engineer is illuminating the world, one playful swat at a time.” A second commented, “Oh no! Taking over our livelihoods now as well?” A thief said, “Chief electrician.” “Does this electrician have a license?” Asked a fourth. A fifth posted, “At first I thought they weren’t qualified, but they proved me wrong. Cat is an electrician.” Several others have reacted to the video using heart emojis.

