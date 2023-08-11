AI MrBeast goes viral, fans can’t believe their eyes!

Mark Zuckerberg’s Success Mantra Goes Viral
A significant buzz has arisen on social media due to an AI rendition of the renowned YouTube sensation, MrBeast.
Crafted by Jesse Wellens for his podcast ‘Not A Normal Podcast,’ this AI model embodies the unique persona of MrBeast.
Wellens took to Twitter to showcase this astonishing result, along with a snippet from an interview featuring the AI version of MrBeast.
“We created the AI version of Mr. Beast! You can even speak to him if you like. Check out our new podcast as we interviewed him,” exclaimed Wellens.
He also clarified that the intention behind this creation was to initiate a conversation and not to profit from MrBeast’s likeness.
During the conversation, the AI incarnation of MrBeast shared valuable insights with the podcast hosts about enhancing their channel.
Suggestions such as “creating a massive pit and dropping a train into it” or gifting free cars to subscribers were among the AI’s ideas.
The podcast video’s caption guaranteed viewers an extraordinary and mind-bending discussion with the AI iteration of Mr. Beast, urging them to anticipate the unexpected and prepare for some AI-generated amusement.
Additionally, Wellens announced to his followers that they now have the opportunity to engage with the AI MrBeast on Telegram. Nonetheless, the original MrBeast himself was caught off guard upon encountering this unusual creation. In response to Wellens’ tweet, he expressed his astonishment with a simple exclamation, “What on Earth is this?”
The arrival of the AI MrBeast triggered a wave of humor on Twitter. Undoubtedly, the presence of the AI MrBeast has introduced a fresh perspective to the realm of digital entertainment. While fans navigate through the eerily accurate imitations, they are eagerly anticipating the future revelations and unexpected delights that the AI incarnation of MrBeast might unveil.
