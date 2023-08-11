AI MrBeast goes viral, fans can’t believe their eyes!

AI clone of MrBeast goes viral on social media.

AI MrBeast interviewed on a podcast, shares ideas for channel growth.

AI MrBeast is available to chat with on Telegram.

Advertisement

A significant buzz has arisen on social media due to an AI rendition of the renowned YouTube sensation, MrBeast.

Crafted by Jesse Wellens for his podcast ‘Not A Normal Podcast,’ this AI model embodies the unique persona of MrBeast.

Wellens took to Twitter to showcase this astonishing result, along with a snippet from an interview featuring the AI version of MrBeast.