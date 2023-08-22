Advertisement
Airlines Passenger Alleges Crew Took Away 3-Year-Old’s Snack Box

Articles
  • The incident involved a flight attendant taking the three-year-old’s tray of unwrapped snacks without permission.
  • The flight attendant reportedly took the tray to show it to a colleague near the front of the plane.
  • @dynamicallydara intends to contact the airline’s corporate office about the incident.
A recent incident involving a passenger on an American Airlines flight has been shared on social media by a user with the handle @dynamicallydara. According to her account, she described a distressing situation where a flight attendant allegedly confiscated her three-year-old nephew’s snack box, which contained unwrapped food, without seeking permission.

In her Twitter post, she recounted the experience, saying, “Today, during my flight with @AmericanAir, I had my three-year-old nephew’s tray with a selection of unwrapped snacks. A flight attendant passed by, took the tray without asking, and displayed it to a colleague towards the front of the aircraft. She was absent for quite some time.

I had no choice but to dispose of everything. I’m extremely upset! I intend to get in touch with the airline’s corporate office.” Alongside her tweet, she attached a photograph of the snack box, which included various unwrapped snacks such as crackers, cereal, and a peanut butter and jam sandwich.

Dara explained that she was engrossed in playing a game on her nephew’s iPad when the incident unfolded. According to her account, a flight attendant took the snack box and explained that she wanted to show it to a friend towards the front of the plane, who had recently become a grandmother.

Dara recounted, “Initially, I thought she was reaching for the tray to dispose of trash, but instead, she grabbed my nephew’s snack box with all his food. She informed me about her friend and her intentions, and before I could fully grasp her words, she walked off with the snack box.”

In a detailed thread on the platform, she elaborated on what transpired during that flight and the reasons behind her decision to bring this matter to the airline’s attention.

