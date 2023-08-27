Advertisement
Albanian Dictator's Museum Becomes Youth Tech Center

Albanian Dictator’s Museum Becomes Youth Tech Center

Albanian Dictator’s Museum Becomes Youth Tech Center

Albanian Dictator’s Museum Becomes Youth Tech Center

A museum in Albania built in the 1980s to honor Communist dictator Enver Hoxha is undergoing a transformation. The building, once dedicated to Hoxha’s legacy, will now serve as a computer training center for young people. The museum, originally displaying Hoxha’s belongings and images, symbolized Albania’s isolated and repressive past.

Dutch architect Winy Maas has redesigned the structure, which was initially shaped like an Egyptian pyramid glorifying Hoxha. The renovated exterior features staircases offering panoramic views of Tirana, the capital city. Inside, container-like spaces will be used as classrooms for technology training.

The conversion marks a shift towards modernity and openness, part of Albania’s drive for closer ties with the European Union. The museum, once a controversial monument, has seen various uses over the years, from a nightclub to hosting NATO officials during the Kosovo conflict.

Divisions among Albanians over its fate have mirrored the nation’s evolving democracy. This transformation not only repurposes a relic of Albania’s past but also offers its youth opportunities to embrace technology’s future.

Take a look at the post below:

Also Read

British Museum recovers 2,000 stolen treasures
British Museum recovers 2,000 stolen treasures

The British Museum has announced that around 2,000 treasures are missing. Some...

