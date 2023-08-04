Advertisement
Aliens may be hiding in ‘terminator zones’, says Experts

Aliens may be hiding in ‘terminator zones’, says Experts

  • 1,000 UFO sightings in the UK over the past 2.5 years.
  • Glasgow has the highest level of UFO activity.
  • Scientists believe aliens may be hiding in Terminator zones.

Over the past two and a half years, there have been almost 1,000 recorded UFO sightings across the United Kingdom.

This information came to light after an expert suggested that aliens might be deliberately hiding in the dark regions just outside our solar system to remain undetected.

The website UFO Identified has created an interactive map documenting the locations with the highest and lowest occurrences of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the official term used instead of UFO.

From January 2021 until May 20 of the current year, a total of 957 sightings were documented, with 410 in 2021, 494 in 2022, and 53 so far in 2023.

Interestingly, Glasgow had the highest level of activity compared to other areas.

When categorizing the sightings, approximately 25% of all reports described the objects as ‘star-like,’ moving across the sky. The next most common sightings were of unidentified objects shaped like ‘orbs’ (17%), ‘spheres’ (10%), and ‘cylinders’ (9%).

Ash Ellis, of UFO Identified, believes many more sightings have not been reported. He said: “Despite progress being made in recent years to de-stigmatize the topic, there is still an air of trepidation when approaching the subject as the fear or ridicule is very prevalent. There were almost 500 reported sightings in the UK last year, with likely many times that number going unreported showing that there is a genuine concern around unidentified phenomena being seen across the country.”
In recent developments, retired Major David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, testified before the US Congress, raising the possibility of evidence regarding extra-terrestrial contact.

He claimed that the US is involved in a concealed, long-standing program dedicated to retrieving and reverse-engineering unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

While this testimony has sparked widespread media attention, many scientists remain skeptical about the existence of concrete evidence supporting extraterrestrial life being hidden by the US government.

Earlier this year, a scientist proposed a theory that suggests aliens might be utilizing “terminator zones” situated just outside our solar system to remain undetected.

These zones are specific areas where planets on the outer edges of our solar system orbit different stars, resulting in one side of these planets being visible to us while the other remains in constant darkness.

This strategic use of “sweet spots” could potentially be aiding them in staying hidden from our observation.

Dr. Ana Lobo, of the University of California, explained: “The dayside can be scorching hot, well beyond habitability, and the night side is going to be freezing, potentially covered in ice. You could have large glaciers on the night side. You want a planet that’s in the sweet spot of just the right temperature for having liquid water.

“We are trying to draw attention to more water-limited planets which despite not having widespread oceans could have lakes or other smaller bodies of liquid water and these climates could be very promising. By exploring these exotic climate states we increase our chances of finding and properly identifying a habitable planet shortly.”

In a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal, researchers aimed to determine the potential habitability of exoplanets.

Their investigation involved simulating the climate of these distant worlds, analyzing factors such as temperature variations, wind patterns, and radiation exposure.

Utilizing software commonly used for modeling Earth’s climate, they identified a specific region around the terminator of these exoplanets, where conditions could support liquid water, thus making it conducive to the existence of life.

However, they found a crucial condition for this ‘just right’ zone to exist – the presence of significant landmasses on the exoplanets.

If a planet was predominantly covered by oceans, the water on the dayside would evaporate and envelop the entire planet in vapor.

Consequently, this would alter the temperature of the terminator zone, rendering it unsuitable for supporting life.

Dr. Aomawa Shields, one of the co-authors of the study, explained that an exoplanet with ample landmasses is more likely to support the concept of ‘terminator habitability.’

“These new and exotic habitability states our team is uncovering are no longer the stuff of science fiction. Ana has done the work to show that such states can be climatically stable’.”
According to the researchers, this study marks the first time that astronomers have provided evidence of the potential for life in terminator zones.
As a result, scientists searching for signs of life on exoplanets now have valuable knowledge that life may be concealed in these specific regions.
