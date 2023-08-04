Aliens may be hiding in ‘terminator zones’, says Experts

Advertisement 1,000 UFO sightings in the UK over the past 2.5 years.

Glasgow has the highest level of UFO activity.

Scientists believe aliens may be hiding in Terminator zones.

Over the past two and a half years, there have been almost 1,000 recorded UFO sightings across the United Kingdom.

This information came to light after an expert suggested that aliens might be deliberately hiding in the dark regions just outside our solar system to remain undetected.

Advertisement

The website UFO Identified has created an interactive map documenting the locations with the highest and lowest occurrences of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the official term used instead of UFO.

From January 2021 until May 20 of the current year, a total of 957 sightings were documented, with 410 in 2021, 494 in 2022, and 53 so far in 2023.

Interestingly, Glasgow had the highest level of activity compared to other areas.

When categorizing the sightings, approximately 25% of all reports described the objects as ‘star-like,’ moving across the sky. The next most common sightings were of unidentified objects shaped like ‘orbs’ (17%), ‘spheres’ (10%), and ‘cylinders’ (9%).