Ancient Polychrome Wall in Northern Peru, 4,000 Years Old

A captivating archaeological discovery in northern Peru has unveiled an ancient polychrome wall dating back over 4,000 years, potentially constituting a ceremonial temple and shedding new light on the area’s historical cultures. The wall was initially stumbled upon by farmers during harvesting in 2020, prompting extensive research to ascertain its significance.

Archaeologist Feren Castillo, leading a research project in La Libertad’s coastal region, revealed that recent investigations affirmed the wall’s age. Constructed during the Pre-ceramic Period, spanning 4,000 to 4,500 years ago, the ancient structure stands in the Viru Valley, approximately 480 km north of Lima.

Measuring around three meters in height, the wall boasts triangular geometric patterns accented with occasional red and yellow hues. Castillo highlighted the likelihood of the most significant section being a pre-ceramic temple, possibly featuring an excavatable hearth at its center.

Northern Peru already houses remarkable ancient sites like the 5,000-year-old Caral and the enigmatic Nazca Lines, etched into the desert over 1,500 years ago. While the renowned Machu Picchu stands as Peru’s most prominent archaeological treasure, this new find adds another layer to the tapestry of its rich history.

