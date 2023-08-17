Artist Sets World Record for Smallest Wooden Spoon

Sashikant Prajapati, a 25-year-old artist hailing from Bihar, India, has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the Guinness World Record for crafting the tiniest wooden spoon. Measuring a mere 1.6 mm (0.06 in), the minuscule spoon surpassed the previous record of 2 mm (0.07 in), established in 2022 by fellow Indian artist Navratan Prajapati Murtikar.

Reflecting on his achievement, Sashikant Prajapati shared with Guinness World Records (GWR), “Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job.”

“I failed so many times while practising. It also happened that I completed up to 99% of an artwork, and then it broke, so I had to start from scratch,” he told GWR.

To qualify for the record, the spoon needed to be a precise replica of a standard wooden spoon, featuring a clear bowl and handle. Prajapati’s dedication to perfection ultimately paid off, securing his position in the annals of record-breaking accomplishments.

This is not Prajapati’s first foray into the realm of world records. In 2020, he achieved recognition for carving the highest number of chain links from pencil lead. While his earlier achievements were surpassed by another artist this year, Prajapati’s latest feat exemplifies his exceptional skill and determination.

Advertisement

Also Read US Woman Grows Guinness World Record-Breaking Beard Michigan woman breaks Guinness World Record for the longest beard on a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.