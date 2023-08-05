Artist Turns Clouds Into Cartoon Characters, Internet Delighted

Aliens may be hiding in ‘terminator zones’, says Experts
This artist has a remarkable talent for transforming photos of clouds into delightful and playful characters, spreading joy worldwide through their amazing artwork on Instagram.
Followers eagerly anticipate their daily posts, as these creations never fail to bring smiles to their faces.
Recently, some of these “joyful” pictures have gone viral on the internet, gaining widespread acclaim.
@ArtisticViral, an Instagram page, has shared several of the artist’s works, praising their ability to create captivating and straightforward yet intriguing pieces of art.
Meet Chris Judge, the creative mind behind ‘A Daily Cloud,’ an Instagram handle that started during the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
Spending more time with family in their yard, Chris began sharing cloud photos with cartoon faces, transforming them into playful characters.
The response to these drawings on social media pleasantly surprised them, and since then, they have continued to spread “happy cloud art” daily.
While Chris may not be a top-tier artist, their unique perspective on clouds sets them apart.
Their imaginative doodles resonate with people, as they skillfully turn fluffy clouds into whimsical characters like toothy crocodiles and snoozing bears.
Some shapes are easily recognizable, while others require a creative eye to spot hidden faces. The key is to maintain minimalism, letting the cloud’s form shine without being overshadowed by the artwork.
One of their recent posts has gained immense popularity, amassing over 2 million views and more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram.
Users filled the comment section with applause and fire emoticons, expressing their appreciation for Chris’s delightful cloud art.
The post also sparked discussions as users shared their thoughts and reactions in the comments.
