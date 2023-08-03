Artist’s Hyper Realistic 3D Sketches Amaze Netizens

In the age of social media, artistic brilliance knows no bounds as evidenced by the awe-inspiring works of renowned artists Rahil Jindran, Punam Art Academy, and Gabriele Corno. These talented individuals have been captivating audiences worldwide with their extraordinary artistry, proving that creativity transcends fancy equipment.

Rahil Jindran, an Instagram sensation with over two lakh followers, recently wowed viewers with hyperrealistic 3D sketches using pencil colors. His reel, titled “Art is a Power,” garnered an astonishing 24 lakh likes, showered with admiration from fans who hailed him as an amazing artist.

Punam Art Academy, in a viral video, showcased two women creating an interactive 3D artwork with colored chalks. They ingeniously crafted a platform-like structure around a pole, seemingly allowing them to walk and balance on it, much to the delight of their enthusiastic audience.

Gabriele Corno, a popular Twitter artist, mesmerized netizens with a trompe-l’œil masterpiece. Through his skilled use of realistic imagery, Corno created an optical illusion, making it appear as if a girl was spinning on a ball amidst a tree trunk, leaving viewers astounded.

These artists’ success stories stand as a testament to their unwavering dedication and years of relentless practice. They remind us that passion, practice, and creativity know no boundaries and can transcend traditional artistic mediums, captivating hearts worldwide. As they continue to push the boundaries of their craft, we eagerly await their next awe-inspiring creations.

