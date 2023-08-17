Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s surprise call from space melts hearts

Advertisement UAE astronauts’ sons asked him questions about space.

Al Neyadi said he loved his sons most.

He will bring back a stuffed toy.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s recent live communication with the public from space was marked by heartwarming interactions.

During the event, his sons posed charming questions about the International Space Station and space itself.

Advertisement

Dr. Al Neyadi’s final “A Call from Space” session took place in Umm Al Quwain, where his father and two of his six children were present. This event involved a live connection between him on the Space Station and various dignitaries and space enthusiasts. These sessions were held across all seven emirates and drew over 10,000 attendees from around the country.

One touching moment captured in a video shared by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre on its social media platforms featured Abdalla, one of Al Neyadi’s sons, inquiring about his father’s favorite aspect of Earth. To this, Dr. Al Neyadi replied, “You are the thing I love the most on Earth,” eliciting an emotional response from viewers and generating thousands of views.