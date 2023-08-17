Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s surprise call from space melts hearts

- UAE astronauts’ sons asked him questions about space.
- Al Neyadi said he loved his sons most.
- He will bring back a stuffed toy.
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s recent live communication with the public from space was marked by heartwarming interactions.
During the event, his sons posed charming questions about the International Space Station and space itself.
Dr. Al Neyadi’s final “A Call from Space” session took place in Umm Al Quwain, where his father and two of his six children were present. This event involved a live connection between him on the Space Station and various dignitaries and space enthusiasts. These sessions were held across all seven emirates and drew over 10,000 attendees from around the country.
One touching moment captured in a video shared by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre on its social media platforms featured Abdalla, one of Al Neyadi’s sons, inquiring about his father’s favorite aspect of Earth. To this, Dr. Al Neyadi replied, “You are the thing I love the most on Earth,” eliciting an emotional response from viewers and generating thousands of views.
“But if you mean what is the best thing I like about space. Abdalla, as you know, we are here in the microgravity environment. We can do several things here that you will like. We can do everything, like flying from one place to another.”
See the video here:
Advertisement
“My name is Abdulla Sultan Al Niyadi” – Emirati Astronaut Sultan Al Niyadi’s son asks a question from Earth to his dad in ISS… adorable 💙 !
Thank you @HHShkMohd for fostering a space science culture in our kids … you brought the future to us today ! pic.twitter.com/7xRLEmHat4
— حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 17, 2023
His son, Rashid, then inquired whether his father would be bringing back any souvenirs for him. Before his space journey, Dr. Al Neyadi had mentioned his plan to take along a collection of his children’s toys, which he intended to bring back and present to them upon his return.
In response to his son’s question, Dr. Al Neyadi mentioned that he would also be bringing back a stuffed toy named Suhail, the mascot of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, as a special gift.
During the live session, members of the public posed various questions, including a query from a child named Mansour, who asked about the safety of space travel for young individuals.
At the age of 42, Dr. Al Neyadi is set to conclude his six-month scientific mission in the upcoming weeks and return to Earth.
Read More News On
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.