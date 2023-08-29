Australian Doctors Discover Live Brain Parasite in Woman

Australian doctors have achieved a medical milestone by extracting a live parasitic roundworm from a woman’s brain, marking the first recorded case of its kind globally. The woman, aged 64, underwent an MRI scan after experiencing memory lapses, revealing an unusual lesion at the front of her brain.

Measuring eight centimeters (three inches), the roundworm, known as Ophidascaris robertsi, is typically found in snakes like kangaroos and carpet pythons, not humans. It’s believed she contracted the parasite while gathering edible shrubs near her home, inadvertently ingesting parasitic larvae from snake feces-contaminated plants.

Through DNA testing, the “stringlike structure” seen on brain scans was confirmed as the parasite. Infectious disease expert Sanjaya Senanayake commended the patient’s courage and patience, given the unprecedented nature of her case.

While Ophidascaris roundworm infections have been documented in animals worldwide, this pioneering case suggests that similar occurrences involving humans could be identified in the future. The groundbreaking findings were published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Also Read Featherless Chicken: The Controversial Trend in Cooking Featherless chickens, a unique breed developed through selective breeding, offer a potential...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.