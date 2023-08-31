Advertisement
Australian Woman's Horse and Sheep Set World Records for Tricks

An Australian woman, Noeline Cassettari, has proudly secured two Guinness World Records by showcasing the remarkable abilities of her unique pets: a miniature horse named Rose and a sheep named Beanie.

Cassettari’s inspiration to pursue world records for her unconventional companions came after her friend’s cow, Ghost, achieved a Guinness World Records title for its impressive tricks. Following suit, Rose accomplished a record by flawlessly executing 13 tricks within a minute, while Beanie, the sheep, achieved a similar feat with 11 tricks.

Rose’s repertoire includes tasks like staying, coming, smiling, bowing, ringing a bell, and selecting a playing card from a deck. On the other hand, Beanie’s achievements encompass actions such as wiping its feet, raising its front legs, pivoting, navigating a hoop, and spinning.

Both Rose and Beanie have accomplished a unique feat – they are the only non-dogs worldwide to attain a Grand Champion title through “Do More With Your Dog” by showcasing their talents via online videos. They have even secured their Champion Masters title, a testament to mastering 101 tricks. Beyond record-breaking, Rose and Beanie also participate in various online agility challenges and freestyle dog dancing competitions. Rose additionally takes pleasure in carriage driving.

