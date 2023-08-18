Ayushmann Khurrana Delighted by Fan’s Gesture on IndiGo Flight

As Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for the upcoming release of “Dream Girl 2” on August 25, his promotional journey took an endearing turn. Amid his hectic schedule, the 38-year-old actor shared a heartwarming moment from an IndiGo flight. A fan’s touching message, captured on her mobile phone, touched Khurrana’s heart.

“Thank You For Blessing Indian Cinema!” she had written on her mobile phone. “This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for #Dreamgirl2 promtions. Indore to Mumbai,” Khurrana posted.

Take a look at the post below:

This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for #Dreamgirl2 promtions. 🥹❤️

Indore to Mumbai ✈️ pic.twitter.com/xMS6IQDuIi Advertisement — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 17, 2023

The talented actor, known for his versatile roles, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the photo of the woman’s heartfelt gesture. “Dream Girl 2,” directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ananya Panday, continues the success of Khurrana’s 2019 hit “Dream Girl,” which starred Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Since his debut in 2012 with “Vicky Donor,” directed by Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann Khurrana has left an indelible mark in the industry with films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” “Andhadhun,” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” earning both commercial success and critical acclaim. His latest film promises to be another chapter in his illustrious career.

Also Read Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday Rock the Dance Floor in ‘Naach’ Song from Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday team up for much-awaited project, Dream Girl...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.