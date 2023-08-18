Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana Delighted by Fan’s Gesture on IndiGo Flight

Ayushmann Khurrana Delighted by Fan’s Gesture on IndiGo Flight

Articles
Advertisement
Ayushmann Khurrana Delighted by Fan’s Gesture on IndiGo Flight

Ayushmann Khurrana Delighted by Fan’s Gesture on IndiGo Flight

Advertisement

As Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for the upcoming release of “Dream Girl 2” on August 25, his promotional journey took an endearing turn. Amid his hectic schedule, the 38-year-old actor shared a heartwarming moment from an IndiGo flight. A fan’s touching message, captured on her mobile phone, touched Khurrana’s heart.

“Thank You For Blessing Indian Cinema!” she had written on her mobile phone. “This girl made my day amidst hectic city tours for #Dreamgirl2 promtions. Indore to Mumbai,” Khurrana posted.

Take a look at the post below:

The talented actor, known for his versatile roles, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the photo of the woman’s heartfelt gesture. “Dream Girl 2,” directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ananya Panday, continues the success of Khurrana’s 2019 hit “Dream Girl,” which starred Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Since his debut in 2012 with “Vicky Donor,” directed by Shoojit Sircar, Ayushmann Khurrana has left an indelible mark in the industry with films like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Dum Laga Ke Haisha,” “Andhadhun,” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” earning both commercial success and critical acclaim. His latest film promises to be another chapter in his illustrious career.

Also Read

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday Rock the Dance Floor in ‘Naach’ Song from Dream Girl 2
Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday Rock the Dance Floor in ‘Naach’ Song from Dream Girl 2

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday team up for much-awaited project, Dream Girl...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story