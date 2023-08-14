Advertisement
Baby Elephant Takes First Steps with Mama’s Help

Articles
  • Mother elephant helps newborn calf stand in heartwarming video.
  • Video of elephant mom teaching calf to stand goes viral.
  • Viewers are moved by the mother elephant’s determination and love for her calf.

A remarkable video depicting the challenges of a mother elephant guiding her recently born calf in learning to stand has captivated viewers.

This awe-inspiring video deemed a rare and unique encounter, has been shared on YouTube, showcasing the eventual outcome of the mother’s unwavering determination.

The footage has been uploaded to the official YouTube channel of “Latest Sightings,” accompanied by a title that reads, “Determined Elephant Employs Efforts to Assist Newborn in Standing.”

The channel has also provided a comprehensive description of the event, narrated by field guide Brett Marneweck, the original recorder of the video.

“In the distance, something caught my eye – an elephant seemingly in distress. Curiosity piqued, I reached for my binoculars to get a closer look. Shocked and in awe, I realized it was an elephant giving birth!” Marneweck recalled.

“The mother elephant tried helping the calf to stand, nudging rather roughly. Her inexperience showed, but eventually, it was a heartwarming sight. The baby elephant finally stood, leaning against its mother for support,” the field guide added.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of two elephants and also read the full story here:

Roughly 12 days have passed since the post was initially shared. Since its upload, the video has garnered over 2.2 million views, and this number continues to rise steadily.

Furthermore, the post has sparked numerous comments from individuals who have viewed it.

How did YouTube users react to this video of the mama elephant and her newborn calf?

“How lovely to see the mother’s concern for her baby to stand up. Her loud cries sound so majestic as if she’s saying, ‘Come on baby get up, this way you can do it’,” posted a YouTube user. “I adore elephants! To see a newborn struggling is so heartfelt for the mother and calf,” added another. “Thank you for recording this. My heart is warmed,” joined a third. “You can see the concern and anxiety through the body language of the mother elephant,” wrote a fourth.

