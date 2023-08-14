Baby Elephant Takes First Steps with Mama’s Help

Mother elephant helps newborn calf stand in heartwarming video.

Video of elephant mom teaching calf to stand goes viral.

Viewers are moved by the mother elephant’s determination and love for her calf.

A remarkable video depicting the challenges of a mother elephant guiding her recently born calf in learning to stand has captivated viewers.

This awe-inspiring video deemed a rare and unique encounter, has been shared on YouTube, showcasing the eventual outcome of the mother’s unwavering determination.

The footage has been uploaded to the official YouTube channel of “Latest Sightings,” accompanied by a title that reads, “Determined Elephant Employs Efforts to Assist Newborn in Standing.”

The channel has also provided a comprehensive description of the event, narrated by field guide Brett Marneweck, the original recorder of the video.