The global Barbiecore trend is causing a frenzy, with people worldwide embracing vibrant Barbie colors in various aspects of their lives.

The trend has even reached funeral homes, where companies like Olivares Funeral Home are offering Barbie-themed coffins in striking bright pink.

The coffins symbolize the energy of unforgettable moments in life and serve as a reminder to celebrate and remember our stories with vibrant colors.

Funeral homes in Latin America, including Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in El Salvador, are also embracing the trend and witnessing a surge in demand for these unique coffins.

To meet the growing interest, funeral homes are offering discounts and facing overwhelming responses.

The Barbiecore trend has not only influenced funeral traditions but has also captured the attention of celebrities worldwide, with many donning Barbie-themed pink attires and sharing their images on social media.

In the entertainment industry, the Barbie movie featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and other stars has received widespread appreciation from audiences across the globe.

The Greta Gerwig directorial has been well-received and loved by moviegoers.