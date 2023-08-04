‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral

Virat Kohli’s private jet trip sparks reactions online
Paradise Wildlife Park in the UK recently posted a video of a sun bear named Kyra in response to the controversy surrounding Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China.
The Chinese zoo faced criticism after a video of a bear with a human-like appearance went viral, with some speculating that it was a person dressed in a costume.
Hangzhou Zoo denied these claims. To add some humor and clarity to the situation, Paradise Wildlife Park shared a video of their sun bear, Kyra, to confirm her true identity.
The video shows Kyra casually strolling around a garden-like enclosure.
Posted on August 1, this content has garnered over 17,000 likes and attracted numerous comments since its publication.
An individual wrote, “Why do they have to be so cute? I know I can’t hug it, but now I want to!” A second added, “OMG. Its neck is so flat, I understand where the rumors stemmed.” A third commented, “This bear does look fake. It’s so unique and slender!” A fourth posted, “If you all read Zoo Books as kids you’d know that sun bears are good at walking upright to catch their favorite food.” A fifth said, “Yeah, it’s funny people would think this beautiful girl is human!! A sixth expressed, “It’s a shame how many peeps don’t pay attention to nature these days. There are sun bears and moon bears who look similar.”
