Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral

‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral

‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • UK zoo shares video of sun bear to dispel rumors of human-like bear.
  • Video of sun bear in UK zoo goes viral, some people think it’s a human in a costume.
  • Hangzhou Zoo in China also faced similar controversy after a video of a bear with a human-like appearance went viral.
Advertisement

Paradise Wildlife Park in the UK recently posted a video of a sun bear named Kyra in response to the controversy surrounding Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China.

The Chinese zoo faced criticism after a video of a bear with a human-like appearance went viral, with some speculating that it was a person dressed in a costume.

Hangzhou Zoo denied these claims. To add some humor and clarity to the situation, Paradise Wildlife Park shared a video of their sun bear, Kyra, to confirm her true identity.

The video shows Kyra casually strolling around a garden-like enclosure.

Advertisement

Watch the video of the bear here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Paradise Wildlife Park (@paradisewildlifepark)

Advertisement

Posted on August 1, this content has garnered over 17,000 likes and attracted numerous comments since its publication.

Advertisement

Check out what people are saying about this bear here:

Advertisement

An individual wrote, “Why do they have to be so cute? I know I can’t hug it, but now I want to!” A second added, “OMG. Its neck is so flat, I understand where the rumors stemmed.” A third commented, “This bear does look fake. It’s so unique and slender!” A fourth posted, “If you all read Zoo Books as kids you’d know that sun bears are good at walking upright to catch their favorite food.” A fifth said, “Yeah, it’s funny people would think this beautiful girl is human!! A sixth expressed, “It’s a shame how many peeps don’t pay attention to nature these days. There are sun bears and moon bears who look similar.”

Also Read

Virat Kohli’s private jet trip sparks reactions online
Virat Kohli’s private jet trip sparks reactions online

Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself seated in a private jet....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story