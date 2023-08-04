‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral

UK zoo shares video of sun bear to dispel rumors of human-like bear.

Video of sun bear in UK zoo goes viral, some people think it’s a human in a costume.

Hangzhou Zoo in China also faced similar controversy after a video of a bear with a human-like appearance went viral.

Advertisement

Paradise Wildlife Park in the UK recently posted a video of a sun bear named Kyra in response to the controversy surrounding Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China.

The Chinese zoo faced criticism after a video of a bear with a human-like appearance went viral, with some speculating that it was a person dressed in a costume.

Hangzhou Zoo denied these claims. To add some humor and clarity to the situation, Paradise Wildlife Park shared a video of their sun bear, Kyra, to confirm her true identity.

The video shows Kyra casually strolling around a garden-like enclosure.