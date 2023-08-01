Advertisement
Bear Spotted Relaxing in Jacuzzi Amid Heatwave

Bear Spotted Relaxing in Jacuzzi Amid Heatwave

In the midst of a summer heatwave in Southern California, an unexpected visitor sought relief in a backyard jacuzzi in the city of Burbank. The bear, seemingly quite at ease, dipped into the pool, with one paw casually resting on its edge.

Police responded to a call about the bear’s presence and captured a video of the furry bather enjoying its refreshing dip. After the short bathe, the bear gracefully climbed over a wall and made its way to a nearby tree.

The residential neighborhood where the bear was spotted is approximately 10 miles (16km) north of Los Angeles, near the Verdugo Mountains. Authorities are warning homeowners to exercise caution and keep all rubbish and food securely locked to discourage bears from approaching their properties.

Encounters with wildlife, while fascinating, can pose risks to both humans and animals. Authorities advise residents to maintain a safe distance from bears and refrain from approaching them to ensure the well-being of both species.

Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy
Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy

The fate of a brown bear named "JJ4," involved in the mauling...

