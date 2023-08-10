Bear’s Human-Like Posture in Pool Goes Viral

A captivating video featuring a bear lounging in a pool while sitting upright like a person has captured the online community’s fascination. The video was shared by the Fort Worth Zoo on their official Instagram account, accompanied by a lighthearted caption.

In a witty tone, the zoo wrote, “If you need us, we’ll be here. (Can officially confirm this is a real bear).” The caption playfully alluded to the recent controversy surrounding a purported ‘human-like bear’ in China’s Hangzhou Zoo.

Take a look at the post below:

The controversy erupted when a video of a bear standing upright sparked debates, with some suggesting it might be a human in disguise. Amidst the debate, the Fort Worth Zoo’s video serves as a delightful counterpoint. The shared clip depicts a bear immersed in a pool, water reaching its chest, as it sits serenely with closed eyes, seemingly relishing a moment of tranquility.

Posted six days ago, the video has accumulated almost 29,000 views and garnered nearly 4,400 likes. Social media users have also taken to resharing the endearing video across various platforms, underlining its widespread appeal.

Check out the responses below:

“A real bear? We need proof!” posted an Instagram user along with laughing out loud emoticons. “Me too bear… meeee toooo,” shared another. “I need to be like him and enjoy life!” added a third. “Cooling off,” joined a fourth. “Actual footage of me in the pool,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read ‘Bear-human hybrid’? Video of UK zoo animal goes viral UK zoo shares video of sun bear to dispel rumors of human-like...

