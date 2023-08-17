Bidding War Sparks by Alberta Government’s Sandwich Costume

An Alberta-based restaurant chain has emerged victorious in a competitive bidding war for a peculiar piece of provincial government property: a quirky sandwich costume. Crafted from latex, vulcanized rubber, and synthetic materials, the costume portrays a donair—a Canadian flatbread wrap akin to a gyro—loaded with shaved beef, sauce, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce.

Originally created in 2015 by Los Angeles’ Alterian Inc. for an Alberta video PSA discouraging driving while under the influence of marijuana, the costume never made it to the small screen due to the project’s cancellation.

The sandwich suit became the center of attention when the province listed it on an online surplus auction. The ensuing bidding frenzy saw diverse contenders, including restaurants and organizations, vying for ownership. A debate over the appropriateness of lettuce on a donair also ignited discussions online.

Nicholas Nahas, co-owner of King of Donair in Nova Scotia, bid for the costume with intentions of bringing it to the east coast. His plan was to conform to the regional donair style by removing the contested lettuce.

However, the coveted costume eventually found a home with Edmonton-based PrimeTime Donair & Poutine, which secured the winning bid of $16,025 Canadian dollars ($11,854.65 USD). Owner Adil Asim revealed the intention to keep the lettuce on the costume, citing the local preference for it.

PrimeTime Donair & Poutine has exciting plans for the quirky ensemble. Asim shared ideas of using the costume for promotional purposes, including humorous TikTok content and potential collaborations with comedians.

In this unique and playful acquisition, a Canadian sandwich costume has found a new role as a symbol of culinary creativity and marketing ingenuity.

Take a look at the video below:

