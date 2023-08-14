Biggest Nessie hunt in 50 years to start soon

Loch Ness monster search to use thermal-imaging drones.

Volunteers wanted to join the team searching for the Loch Ness monster.

The biggest Nessie hunt in 50 years is to start soon.

The enigmatic tales of the Loch Ness monster have captivated the curiosity of people worldwide. Now, a dedicated team of enthusiasts is determined to unravel the truth about Nessie and is inviting others to join their quest.

The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is actively recruiting volunteers as they prepare to embark on a monumental exploration of the freshwater loch.

According to reports, this upcoming endeavor is poised to become the most extensive search for the elusive creature since the 1970s.

The undertaking will leverage cutting-edge technology, including thermal-imaging drones, to meticulously scan the loch’s waters.

The group intends to employ these advanced tools to conduct an unprecedented and innovative investigation of the underwater realm.