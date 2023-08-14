Biggest Nessie hunt in 50 years to start soon

- Loch Ness monster search to use thermal-imaging drones.
The enigmatic tales of the Loch Ness monster have captivated the curiosity of people worldwide. Now, a dedicated team of enthusiasts is determined to unravel the truth about Nessie and is inviting others to join their quest.
The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is actively recruiting volunteers as they prepare to embark on a monumental exploration of the freshwater loch.
According to reports, this upcoming endeavor is poised to become the most extensive search for the elusive creature since the 1970s.
The undertaking will leverage cutting-edge technology, including thermal-imaging drones, to meticulously scan the loch’s waters.
The group intends to employ these advanced tools to conduct an unprecedented and innovative investigation of the underwater realm.
What will the volunteers do?
The people who join the search voluntarily will be asked to keep an eye on any movement in the water. “We hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts,” said Alan McKenna, of Loch Ness Exploration, a research team that is going to be a part of the expedition. “By joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world,” he added.
Why is the search being conducted?
“We are guardians of this unique story, and as well as investing in creating an unforgettable experience for visitors, we are committed to helping continue the search and unveil the mysteries that lie underneath the waters of the famous Loch,” Paul Nixon, general manager of the Loch Ness Centre, told CBS News. “The weekend allows searching the waters in a way that has never been done before, and we can’t wait to see what we find,” Nixon added. The exploration is planned to take place in the latter part of August this year.
