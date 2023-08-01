Advertisement
Bijlee the Dog Joins Ola Electric as Newest Employee







  • Ola Electric welcomes stray dog Bijlee as its newest employee.
  • Bijlee’s ID card features lighthearted touch, with employee code “440 V” and blood group “PAW+ve”.
  • Bhavish Aggarwal’s Twitter post of Bijlee’s ID card goes viral.

Ola Electric recently welcomed its newest team member, “Bijlee,” an adorable stray dog whose name translates to “electricity.”

The co-founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, shared delightful pictures of Bijlee’s official Ola Electric ID card, causing it to become a viral sensation on Twitter.

The ID card features a lighthearted touch, with Bijlee’s employee code humorously listed as “440 V,” a playful nod to the standard voltage in electrical systems.

In a cute twist, her blood group is cleverly indicated as “PAW+ve,” cleverly incorporating the word “positive” while referencing her paws.

The ID card further mentions Bijlee’s office address at Ola Electric’s Bengaluru’s Koramangala branch and highlights her preferred communication platform as Slack.

For any emergencies, Bijlee’s contact is humorously listed as “BA’s office,” referring to the CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal.

The heartwarming gesture has certainly captured the hearts of many on social media.

Following the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal’s Twitter post has garnered tremendous attention, amassing over 1,803 likes and numerous comments.

People have been charmed by the adorable introduction of the new team member, and the comments section is filled with an abundance of heart and love-struck emojis expressing their affection for Bijlee.

See more reactions below:

