Bijlee the Dog Joins Ola Electric as Newest Employee

Ola Electric recently welcomed its newest team member, “Bijlee,” an adorable stray dog whose name translates to “electricity.”

The co-founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, shared delightful pictures of Bijlee’s official Ola Electric ID card, causing it to become a viral sensation on Twitter.

The ID card features a lighthearted touch, with Bijlee’s employee code humorously listed as “440 V,” a playful nod to the standard voltage in electrical systems.

In a cute twist, her blood group is cleverly indicated as “PAW+ve,” cleverly incorporating the word “positive” while referencing her paws.

The ID card further mentions Bijlee’s office address at Ola Electric’s Bengaluru’s Koramangala branch and highlights her preferred communication platform as Slack.

For any emergencies, Bijlee’s contact is humorously listed as “BA’s office,” referring to the CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal.

The heartwarming gesture has certainly captured the hearts of many on social media.