Bill Gates’ Throwback Video Celebrates Windows’ 28th Birthday

He shared a throwback video of the Windows 95 launch event.

The video has garnered over 7 million views in just one day.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a philanthropist with a billionaire status, extended celebratory wishes to Windows on its 28th anniversary.

Windows, renowned for its revolutionary impact, remains one of the globe’s most widely used operating systems to this day.

Utilizing the platform X (previously known as Twitter), Gates shared a vintage video from the Windows 95 launch event. In the video, he can be seen joyfully dancing alongside friends and colleagues. Alongside the video, Gates wrote, “Certain memories become etched in one’s recollection indefinitely. Others traverse the online realm for 28 years. Cheers to the 28th birthday of @Windows.”