Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bill Gates’ Throwback Video Celebrates Windows’ 28th Birthday

Bill Gates’ Throwback Video Celebrates Windows’ 28th Birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Bill Gates’ Throwback Video Celebrates Windows’ 28th Birthday
Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Bill Gates celebrated the 28th anniversary of Windows.
  • He shared a throwback video of the Windows 95 launch event.
  • The video has garnered over 7 million views in just one day.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a philanthropist with a billionaire status, extended celebratory wishes to Windows on its 28th anniversary.

Windows, renowned for its revolutionary impact, remains one of the globe’s most widely used operating systems to this day.

Advertisement

Utilizing the platform X (previously known as Twitter), Gates shared a vintage video from the Windows 95 launch event. In the video, he can be seen joyfully dancing alongside friends and colleagues. Alongside the video, Gates wrote, “Certain memories become etched in one’s recollection indefinitely. Others traverse the online realm for 28 years. Cheers to the 28th birthday of @Windows.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

The video has garnered significant traction, amassing more than 7 million views in just a single day.

Debuting on November 20, 1985, the inaugural rendition of Windows emerged as a graphical operating system shell designed for MS-DOS. This response was prompted by the escalating demand for graphical user interfaces (GUIs).

Unveiled on August 24, 1995, Windows 95 marked a groundbreaking achievement for Microsoft, seamlessly amalgamating MS-DOS and Windows functionalities. This release rapidly ascended as the swiftest-expanding operating system and was subsequently succeeded by Windows 98 after a span of three years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Comedian’s Viral Real-Time Slow-Motion Impression
Comedian’s Viral Real-Time Slow-Motion Impression

Karl Porter, a UK comedian, has become a social media sensation for...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story