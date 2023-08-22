Bird’s Courtship Dance Fails to Impress Partner

In a spirited display of courtship, a male Red-Crested Korhaan showcased an energetic dance routine, complete with twirls and songs, in an attempt to woo a female companion. However, his efforts were in vain, as the female seemed largely uninterested.

Alan Fogarty, a 69-year-old wildlife enthusiast and tour guide in South Africa, captured the captivating scene during a morning safari. The morning had already yielded sightings of the renowned white lion, Casper, and his pride. As they headed back for brunch, Alan noticed the distinct call of the male Korhaan and began filming.

What initially appeared to be a routine display took an unexpected turn. The male Korhaan’s dance moves were described as a cross between a Michael Jackson performance and an exuberant military leader. His excitement reached its peak when a female Korhaan emerged nearby.

Despite his impressive dance, the female’s lack of interest left the male looking comically determined. This elaborate display was a rarity, even for Alan, who highlighted the importance of patience and respect in wildlife observation. He advised fellow enthusiasts to embrace the surroundings, share sightings, and await the rewarding moments nature provides.

Take a look at the video below:

