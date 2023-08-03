Black Tiger Spotted in Odisha: Watch the Rare Footage

The melanistic tiger was captured on camera by a camera trap.

Camera traps are commonly used to observe wildlife undisturbed in their natural behavior.

The discovery of the melanistic tiger has sparked renewed interest.

An extraordinary discovery at the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, India, has captured the world’s attention – a melanistic tiger, a rare and stunningly unique creature with an abundance of dark pigmentation in its skin and hair.

The video of this extraordinary tiger was unveiled by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer and Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread interest and emphasizing the significance of conservation efforts in Similipal and beyond.