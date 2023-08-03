Black Tiger Spotted in Odisha: Watch the Rare Footage

Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video
An extraordinary discovery at the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, India, has captured the world’s attention – a melanistic tiger, a rare and stunningly unique creature with an abundance of dark pigmentation in its skin and hair.
The video of this extraordinary tiger was unveiled by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer and Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India.
The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread interest and emphasizing the significance of conservation efforts in Similipal and beyond.
“Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population,” read the caption.
Camera traps are commonly positioned at knee height, roughly two feet above the ground, and firmly attached to sturdy trees to deter theft.
Placed thoughtfully away from busy locations and steep inclines, these traps aim to observe wildlife undisturbed in their natural behavior.
In this instance, the camera trap succeeded in capturing the elusive melanistic tiger, a captivating sight caused by a gene mutation that gives the tiger closely spaced stripes, creating the appearance of a black coat.
