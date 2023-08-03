Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Black Tiger Spotted in Odisha: Watch the Rare Footage

Black Tiger Spotted in Odisha: Watch the Rare Footage

Articles
Advertisement
Black Tiger Spotted in Odisha: Watch the Rare Footage

Black Tiger Spotted in Odisha: Watch the Rare Footage

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • The melanistic tiger was captured on camera by a camera trap.
  • Camera traps are commonly used to observe wildlife undisturbed in their natural behavior.
  • The discovery of the melanistic tiger has sparked renewed interest.
Advertisement

An extraordinary discovery at the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, India, has captured the world’s attention – a melanistic tiger, a rare and stunningly unique creature with an abundance of dark pigmentation in its skin and hair.

The video of this extraordinary tiger was unveiled by Ramesh Pandey, an Indian Forest Service officer and Inspector General of Forests in the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread interest and emphasizing the significance of conservation efforts in Similipal and beyond.

Advertisement

“Beautiful camera trap video of a melanistic tiger in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Odisha, the only place where we see blackish tigers because of genetic mutations in the population,” read the caption.

Here’s the link to the video:

https://www.indiatoday.in/

Advertisement
Advertisement

Camera traps are commonly positioned at knee height, roughly two feet above the ground, and firmly attached to sturdy trees to deter theft.

Placed thoughtfully away from busy locations and steep inclines, these traps aim to observe wildlife undisturbed in their natural behavior.

In this instance, the camera trap succeeded in capturing the elusive melanistic tiger, a captivating sight caused by a gene mutation that gives the tiger closely spaced stripes, creating the appearance of a black coat.

Here’s how people reacted:

Advertisement

Stunning, right?

Advertisement

Also Read

Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video
Sikh store owner beats robber with stick in viral video

Unfortunately, the thief felt the need to resort to violence to get...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story