Boss Criticizes Woman for Fainting at Work

After a woman fainted at her workplace, her boss’s response was unexpectedly critical. Instead of expressing concern for her well-being, the boss labeled her “unprofessional.”

The incident was recounted on the Mumsnet website, known for discussions on pregnancy, birth, and various topics. The woman, a healthcare professional, shared her experience, stating she had fainted mid-conversation with a patient. She attempted to excuse herself, but ended up fainting while leaving the room.

Upon returning to work the next day, she was called for a meeting with her boss, who scolded her for being “unprofessional.”

Take a look:

Advertisement

The post, dated August 6, has garnered attention and comments since being shared on Mumsnet. It highlights the challenges faced by individuals in the workplace when health concerns clash with expectations of professionalism.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “I don’t understand. You can’t choose to faint or not faint. What would a ‘professional’ have done according to the person who wants the meeting?” “What could you have done to prevent that from happening? Absolutely nothing. Hope you’re feeling better now,” added a second.

A third shared, “Fainting is not unprofessional, it’s a ‘can’t be helped’ kind of thing. If you were unwell and went to work too ill to be there, that’s not great.” A fourth commented, “It can’t be ‘unprofessional’ because that refers to a behavior. Your body just did something you didn’t expect, and you’d just realized you didn’t feel well, and were going to remedy it when you actually fainted.”

Also Read US swimmer pulled from World Championship pool due to fainting Artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez fainted and was rescued from the bottom of...

Advertisement https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook pageFollow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement