Boss’s Power Trip Over Phone Charger Sparks Outrage

A Reddit member with the username @Melodic-Code-2594 recounted a peculiar incident involving a boss’s outburst in the workplace.
The story, shared on the platform, has garnered attention and criticism from numerous users.
Additionally, the Redditor detailed their unfortunate experience of being dismissed from their job without prior notice or explanation.
“Is charging your phone while at work considered stealing electricity?” wrote the Redditor as the post’s subject. @Melodic-Code-2594 further explained, “My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I’m stealing the company’s electricity for personal use. What do you guys think? I’m not on my phone all day or anything I just sometimes forget to charge it at night before I go to bed. It’s a desk job.”
Is charging your personal phone while at work considered stealing electricity?
by u/Melodic-Code-2594 in antiwork
A few hours ago, this post was shared, and within that short span, it garnered nearly 300 likes. The comments section of the post has also witnessed a flurry of activity, with many individuals rushing to share their reactions and thoughts.
An individual wrote, “Your boss is a douchebag. Saying that’s stealing company electricity is like saying breathing is stealing company air or drinking from a water fountain is stealing company water.”
A second added, “Tell them ok, then they’re stealing your electricity if they contact you on your phone outside working hours.” A third commented, “There are no words. If a boss said that to me, I might ask him if the company is struggling financially.”
“Tell your boss don’t flush the toilet after use because it is stealing company water,” joked a fourth. A fifth posted, “I can see it being an issue if you are plugging it into a computer to charge. That could look like data theft. If it’s plugged into a wall outlet, then he’s just tripping.”
