Boss’s reaction to employee fainting at work causes stir

Sheep takes center stage at football match in Canada
Sheep runs onto a football field during halftime in Canada. Sheep causes...
Following a female employee’s illness during work, her supervisor contacted her the following day and labeled her actions as ‘unprofessional.’
This incident has sparked significant outrage among many individuals.
After a woman fainted at her place of work, her boss displayed an unforeseen reaction to her health condition. Instead of expressing concern for her well-being, the boss criticized her for displaying “unprofessional” behavior.
The woman shared her distressing experience on the platform Mumsnet, which offers information about pregnancy and childbirth.
The website also features a forum where women can discuss their everyday challenges.
In the post, she wrote, “I’m a healthcare professional and fainted. It was mid-conversation, and I realized I wasn’t well. So, I said to the patient ‘Excuse me, I’m sorry, I’m going to go and get someone else’ (so I could go out quickly and get some air as I thought I was maybe just hot!) and I stood up, and while walking out, I fainted on the floor.” She further explained that the next day when she came in for work, she was scheduled for a meeting with a “slightly scary boss to discuss how unprofessional it was.”
Since its posting on August 6, this post has garnered numerous likes and comments.
An individual wrote, “I don’t understand. You can’t choose to faint or not faint. What would a ‘professional’ have done according to the person who wants the meeting?” “What could you have done to prevent that from happening? Absolutely nothing. Hope you’re feeling better now,” added a second.
A third shared, “Fainting is not unprofessional, it’s a ‘can’t be helped’ kind of thing. If you were unwell and went to work too ill to be there, that’s not great.” A fourth commented, “It can’t be ‘unprofessional’ because that refers to behavior. Your body just did something you didn’t expect, and you’d just realized you didn’t feel well and were going to remedy it when you fainted.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.