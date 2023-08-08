Boss’s reaction to employee fainting at work causes stir

Advertisement The woman faints at work, the boss calls her unprofessional.

The woman shared her experience on Mumsnet, sparking outrage.

This incident has sparked significant outrage among many individuals.

After a woman fainted at her place of work, her boss displayed an unforeseen reaction to her health condition. Instead of expressing concern for her well-being, the boss criticized her for displaying “unprofessional” behavior.

The woman shared her distressing experience on the platform Mumsnet, which offers information about pregnancy and childbirth.

The website also features a forum where women can discuss their everyday challenges.