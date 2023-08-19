Boy Sacrifices Pet Rooster for Uncle’s Freedom

In a heartrending incident, a young boy demonstrated an extraordinary act of sacrifice by offering his beloved pet rooster to his uncle’s lawyer as payment for his services in contesting a criminal case at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore.

Reports from the media reveal that Ayan, who has been raised by his uncle Mohsin Abbas, handed over his cherished rooster to the lawyer representing his uncle. The lawyer recounted that Abbas had been arrested in Pattoki and faced a demand for a bribe of Rs25,000 for his release. Though Abbas’s family had paid the sum, he was handed over to Lahore police instead.

In a poignant display of innocence, the penniless boy presented his rooster to the lawyer, tears in his eyes, as a gesture of appreciation for his uncle’s legal representation. The lawyer asserted that evidence supports Abbas’s innocence and that he wasn’t involved in any criminal activities. This unique act highlights the lengths to which families can go to secure their loved ones’ freedom, even when faced with daunting financial constraints.

