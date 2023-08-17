Advertisement
Boy Scolded for Homework Begs Police for Orphanage

A 10-year-old boy in China made an unconventional plea to the local police after arguing with his mother about unfinished homework. The incident unfolded in Chongqing, where the frustrated child stormed into the Huixing Police Station and implored officers to place him in an orphanage. CCTV footage captured the encounter, revealing the boy’s distress.

The boy claimed that his mother’s constant scolding over homework prompted him to leave home in favor of an orphanage. After a conversation with the police, he provided his parents’ contact details. The mother confirmed the homework dispute but was stunned to learn her son’s extreme reaction.

Ultimately, the police managed to calm the boy and convinced him to return home. While the incident sparked discussions about generational attitudes and parenting, many commended the officers for their compassionate approach in resolving the situation.

The incident gained significant attention in China, shedding light on the complexities of parent-child dynamics and garnering both astonishment and praise for the police officers’ handling of the situation.

