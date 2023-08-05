Boy Stitches Up Gender Stereotypes with His Needle and Thread

A 10-year-old boy is defying gender stereotypes by sewing custom clothing for his family.

Sam’s video went viral and is inspiring others to embrace their passions, regardless of societal expectations.

Sam’s video has received positive comments from people who appreciate his creativity and talent.

Advertisement

Sam Gouveia, a 10-year-old boy, is defying gender stereotypes by showcasing his remarkable sewing skills.

Starting his sewing journey at the tender age of five, he has now gained widespread recognition for creating custom clothing for his family.

A heartwarming video of Sam sewing a shirt for his father and a dress for his grandmother was shared by Now This News on their Twitter page.

The emotional reactions from his family members, nearly in tears, highlight the genuine talent and passion he possesses for sewing.

Despite facing bullying in the past due to his interest in what some consider a traditionally “feminine” hobby, Sam’s viral videos are effectively challenging societal norms and perceptions about sewing being exclusive to a specific gender.

By demonstrating his talent and breaking through the confines of gendered activities, Sam is inspiring others to embrace their passions, regardless of societal expectations.