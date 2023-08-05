Boy Stitches Up Gender Stereotypes with His Needle and Thread

US Woman, Winter Breaks World Record for Loudest Burp
Kimberly Winter of the USA broke the world record for the loudest...
Sam Gouveia, a 10-year-old boy, is defying gender stereotypes by showcasing his remarkable sewing skills.
Starting his sewing journey at the tender age of five, he has now gained widespread recognition for creating custom clothing for his family.
A heartwarming video of Sam sewing a shirt for his father and a dress for his grandmother was shared by Now This News on their Twitter page.
The emotional reactions from his family members, nearly in tears, highlight the genuine talent and passion he possesses for sewing.
Despite facing bullying in the past due to his interest in what some consider a traditionally “feminine” hobby, Sam’s viral videos are effectively challenging societal norms and perceptions about sewing being exclusive to a specific gender.
By demonstrating his talent and breaking through the confines of gendered activities, Sam is inspiring others to embrace their passions, regardless of societal expectations.
“How I first became interested in sewing is, I saw my aunt making, like these beautiful dresses, these beautiful shirts. And she used all these tools and she made beautiful things, so I wanted to make those things,” he is quoted as saying in the video.
Sam’s father, Aaron Gouveia, shared that he captures videos and pictures of his kids engaging in various activities.
For Sam’s birthday, Aaron decided to surprise him with a sewing machine as a special gift.
“I knew he would be excited, so I wanted to get that on camera. And I never could have imagined, the over-the-top unbelievable reaction that he had and how people were taken with it,” he said. He also shared how Sam has ADHD and a few other issues.
“Sewing is one of the few things that focuses him and gives him that sense of satisfaction. You know, he loves that sense of completion. He loves that sense of taking disparate parts and making a whole,” Aaron said.
‘Colors don’t have gender, sewing doesn’t have a gender’ — This 9-year-old went viral for sewing custom clothing for his family and breaking gender stereotypes 🪡🧵 pic.twitter.com/RMDvGF1vIC
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 2, 2023
“Sewing/upholstering is one of the original industrial arts,” commented a user. “Sewing is a beautiful and practical skill…for all ages and genders. Thank you parents for honoring his creativity,” said another. “Sam is developing many important skills here. Hope he continues to follow his dreams!” posted a third.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.