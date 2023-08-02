Bride Walks Down Flooded Aisle After Typhoon Doksuri

Amidst the devastation caused by Typhoon Doksuri in the Philippines, a heartwarming video of a couple’s determination to tie the knot has captured the internet’s attention. The viral clip shows bride Dianne Victoriano bravely wading through ankle-deep floodwaters at Barasoain Church in Malolos, where the couple had planned their wedding.

Despite the treacherous conditions and anxious moments leading up to their big day, the couple remained resolute in their decision to proceed with the ceremony. They were joined by their courageous guests, who also waded through the flooded church to witness their union.

“We just resolved to push through with the ceremony, no matter what,” said the bride. The couple’s unwavering spirit and commitment to their love story have earned them admiration and appreciation on social media.

The Philippines endured the wrath of Typhoon Doksuri, which brought heavy monsoon rains, flooding, and power outages to several regions, including Bulacan. The typhoon caused widespread devastation and displacement of thousands of people in the northern provinces.

Despite the hardships faced by many due to the typhoon, this couple’s inspiring wedding reminds us of the power of love and resilience during challenging times.

