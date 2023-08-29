Brooklyn Man Stops Traffic to Share Telescope View of Saturn

82-year-old astronomer Joe Delfausse’s passion for the cosmos has captured the hearts of onlookers in a heartwarming story. On clear nights, Delfausse enjoys observing celestial wonders through his telescope, often inviting curious passersby to join in. During a recent stargazing outing, his telescope was set up on a sidewalk to catch a glimpse of Saturn. However, the view was far from ideal, prompting him to seek a better vantage point.

With a stroke of inspiration, Delfausse moved his telescope to the middle of the street, affording an unobstructed view of the planet. The magic of Saturn soon drew a crowd as people gathered in a line to peer through the lens and marvel at the second-largest planet in our solar system.

Delfausse told the madia, “I’m in my 80s, and you want to do something meaningful in your life. I can’t think of anything that’s more meaningful than this kind of stargazing with people.”

“The main thing I do is bring out my telescope where I know there are going to be people, so I can show them the heavens,” he added.

This man who placed his telescope in the middle of a Brooklyn road to show strangers what Saturn looks like has done more for traffic calming than any elected official in the lower 48. Let’s protect this man at all costs. pic.twitter.com/sbYC8nqBRj — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) August 24, 2023

A video of this heartening incident was shared on TikTok by Daphne Juliet Ellis, a 26-year-old musician. The clip quickly went viral, garnering over 1.4 million views after being reshared on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, viewers can witness the anticipation on the faces of those waiting for their turn to glimpse Saturn’s beauty.

The online community has showered Delfausse with admiration. One user eloquently remarked that his act of placing the telescope on a Brooklyn street did more for traffic calming than any elected official. This heartening story reminds us of the simple joys of sharing the wonders of the universe with others.

“I don’t know why, but this is so adorable. So wholesome. I love that so many people are lined up to see Saturn,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “It’s amazing how many people want to look when your telescope is out…. Magical.”

“I’m 45 years old, and I moved to Brooklyn when I was 23, and this man showed me Saturn’s rings for the first time at that age,” claimed a third.

A fourth expressed, “I have seen Saturn twice through a telescope, and it’s such a pretty planet! I think it’s the only one that truly excites me. The rings really hammer it in that it truly is Saturn (as opposed to other planets that just look like a marble).”

