Burger King worker’s 27-year loyalty rewarded with $400K

Advertisement Burger King employee worked 27 years without a day off, and got $400k.

The employer gave him a goodie bag, people donated $400k.

Ford will use the money to pay bills, vacation, and retire.

After dedicating 27 years of unwavering commitment to Burger King, Kevin Ford, a diligent employee at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport branch, found himself the recipient of around $400,000 (equivalent to approximately three crores) in donations from a crowdsourcing campaign.

The reason behind this outpouring of support stemmed from a viral video in which Ford, a skilled cook, and cashier, revealed that he had not taken a single day off in his nearly three-decade tenure.

Advertisement

In a subsequent video, Ford showcased the “reward” he received for his long-standing dedication. His employer, HMSHost, the company responsible for managing the Burger King outlet, presented him with a goodie bag as a token of appreciation. The bag contained a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese’s candy, two packets of Life Savers, a chocolate cake, two pens, and two keychains. While this gesture left many individuals feeling displeased, Ford expressed gratitude for the gesture, as reported by the New York Post.