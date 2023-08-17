Burger King worker’s 27-year loyalty rewarded with $400K

Taylor Swift’s Get Academic Attention in New Belgium Course
Ghent University in Belgium introduces Taylor Swift-inspired course. The course titled "Literature:...
After dedicating 27 years of unwavering commitment to Burger King, Kevin Ford, a diligent employee at the Las Vegas McCarran International Airport branch, found himself the recipient of around $400,000 (equivalent to approximately three crores) in donations from a crowdsourcing campaign.
The reason behind this outpouring of support stemmed from a viral video in which Ford, a skilled cook, and cashier, revealed that he had not taken a single day off in his nearly three-decade tenure.
In a subsequent video, Ford showcased the “reward” he received for his long-standing dedication. His employer, HMSHost, the company responsible for managing the Burger King outlet, presented him with a goodie bag as a token of appreciation. The bag contained a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese’s candy, two packets of Life Savers, a chocolate cake, two pens, and two keychains. While this gesture left many individuals feeling displeased, Ford expressed gratitude for the gesture, as reported by the New York Post.
Following the widespread circulation of Kevin Ford’s story, his daughter Seryna Ford initiated a GoFundMe campaign aimed at gathering contributions from individuals who believed that Ford’s dedicated service warranted a more fitting acknowledgment.
According to this page, he continued to work there “because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.”
Recently, this GoFundMe page blew up with donations and now has raised $4,22,205. An update on this page by Kevin Ford reads, “Update! Only to say thank you to everyone for changing our lives forever! Daughters Xierra, Seryna, Elle, Nevaeh, and grandkids Jovahn, Charli, and Clara are doing great, and Wonderful! Remember the next miracle is coming your way! May God bless you and yours always.”
Numerous individuals have also taken the opportunity to share their thoughts and well wishes on his GoFundMe page.
An individual wrote, “Kevin is an amazing human being and is so humble and grateful even though the things he received from Burger King and his colleagues were so insignificant. We could all learn from this man what it means to be an incredible human being and a loving and dedicated father! I can only aspire to be like him! Good luck with your retirement!”
A second added, “Thank you for being such a great worker. You are appreciated.” “I love Mr. Ford’s work ethic and dedication to his job. Great work Mr. Ford!” said a third.
A fourth posted, “Enjoy your much-deserved retirement. You have given so much to everyone else; it’s time that you receive something for yourself!” A fifth commented, “Way to go! Please take a vacation. You deserve it.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.