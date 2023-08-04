Advertisement
California Company Makes Beer from Recycled Shower and Sink Water

California Company Makes Beer from Recycled Shower and Sink Water

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Epic Cleantec, a water treatment company based in San Francisco, joined forces with Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co. to create a unique beer using recycled water from a luxury apartment building. The beer, named Epic OneWater Brew, is a Kölsch-style ale made from water collected from showers, sinks, and washing machines in the Fifteen Fifty residential building.

Aaron Tartakovsky, CEO, and co-founder of Epic Cleantec highlighted the significance of water reuse, pointing out that buildings worldwide consume a substantial amount of potable water. However, very few buildings currently employ water recycling practices.

While regulations currently prevent the sale of beverages made from recycled wastewater, the Epic OneWater Brew made a splash as a hit at a sustainable building technology conference. The companies produced over 7,000 cans of the beer as an educational initiative to promote water reuse.

The unexpected positive response has prompted further interest, and Epic Cleantec is now in discussions with breweries worldwide. The beer’s success extends beyond its environmental significance, with enthusiasts praising its taste as a delicious brew. This innovative project showcases the potential for sustainable solutions in the brewing industry and beyond.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Epic Cleantec (@epiccleantec)

