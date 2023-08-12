Can you beat the average person and find the owl in 5 seconds?

Advertisement Incredible optical illusion hides the owl in plain sight.

Can you spot the owl in this picture?

Reddit users are baffled by owl camouflaged in the field.

Exploring optical illusions can be a delightful experience, and if you share this sentiment, here’s an intriguing one for you.

In an unassuming picture of a field lies a captivating surprise – a concealed owl that becomes astonishingly apparent upon discovery.

The challenge awaits: Can you successfully spot the skillfully camouflaged Rock Eagle-owl?

The image, shared on Reddit by a person named Hemant K, bears the caption, “Can you identify the hidden Rock Eagle-owl within?”

Despite the initial appearance of a field adorned with small grassy patches and rocks, a more meticulous observation unveils the presence of a diminutive owl, ingeniously blending into its surroundings.