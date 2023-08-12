Can you beat the average person and find the owl in 5 seconds?

Cat to the Rescue! Animal Friend Lends a Paw to Crying Woman
Exploring optical illusions can be a delightful experience, and if you share this sentiment, here’s an intriguing one for you.
In an unassuming picture of a field lies a captivating surprise – a concealed owl that becomes astonishingly apparent upon discovery.
The challenge awaits: Can you successfully spot the skillfully camouflaged Rock Eagle-owl?
The image, shared on Reddit by a person named Hemant K, bears the caption, “Can you identify the hidden Rock Eagle-owl within?”
Despite the initial appearance of a field adorned with small grassy patches and rocks, a more meticulous observation unveils the presence of a diminutive owl, ingeniously blending into its surroundings.
Spot the camowlflaged Rock Eagle owl (By Hemant K)
by u/ssigea in Superbowl
Even though the post wasn’t recently shared, its allure in terms of solving remains intact. Would you concur? The optical illusion undeniably piqued the interest of online users. A multitude of individuals also engaged in the comments section, expressing their thoughts on how the task of locating the owl proved to be notably challenging.
“I’d have NEVER spotted it. Took me a while even after being told,” shared a Reddit user. “That is one superbly camouflaged owl. He’s an utter genius and I am a complete dunce for missing him for so long. Hats off to you little one,” posted another. “I can’t even believe it’s real. It’s so cute!” expressed a third. “It’s so bizarre that I couldn’t see it while searching, looked away, and saw it instantly when I looked back,” commented a fourth. “I know! I swear I looked in that exact spot and there was nothing there, then I looked up and looked back and there he was,” wrote a fifth. Did you manage to spot the owl hidden in plain sight? How long did it take you?
