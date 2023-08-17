Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Can You Count All the Triangles in This Image?

Can You Count All the Triangles in This Image?

Articles
Advertisement
Can You Count All the Triangles in This Image?

Can You Count All the Triangles in This Image?

Advertisement
  • Two math puzzles are going viral on social media.
  • The first puzzle challenges users to count the number of triangles in a given image.
  • The puzzles have also been featured on a number of math websites and blogs.
Advertisement

Are you someone who enjoys solving math puzzles and challenges that test your logical reasoning? If so, we have a brain teaser for you!

The Instagram page “Math Number Puzzles” posted an intriguing question that will surely engage your mind.

The task is to count the number of triangles in a given image.

This page is dedicated to sharing various math puzzles, from number series to logical puzzles, making it a perfect place for puzzle enthusiasts.

Are you ready to take on this exciting triangle-counting challenge?

Advertisement

Take a look at this triangle puzzle below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Math Number Puzzles (@math.number.puzzles)

Advertisement

In the past, this puzzle was shared on social media, receiving numerous likes and attracting various responses in the comments section.

Some suggested that the possible answer could be 16, while others proposed 15 and 22 as potential solutions. As for me, I have not yet provided my answer.

In addition to this puzzle, there was another viral math puzzle posted on the Twitter account @maths_puzzle.

This particular problem featured a square grid with numbers in each block, and the challenge was to identify the missing number using logic and mathematical reasoning.

Also Read

Chef Pillai’s Team Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Manipur Conflict
Chef Pillai’s Team Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Manipur Conflict

Chef Suresh Pillai shares heartwarming story of aiding staff member Susmitha's family...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story