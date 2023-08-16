Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Can You Solve This Egg-Citing Brain Teaser?

Can You Solve This Egg-Citing Brain Teaser?

Articles
Advertisement
Can You Solve This Egg-Citing Brain Teaser?

Can You Solve This Egg-Citing Brain Teaser?

Advertisement
  • A brain teaser about eggs has gone viral on social media.
  • The teaser asks how many eggs are left after 2 are broken, 2 are fried, and 2 are eaten.
  • The answer depends on how you interpret the tense of the verbs in the teaser.
Advertisement

On a popular social media platform, a brain teaser is making the rounds. The teaser reads as follows: “Initially, there are six eggs.

Two eggs are broken, two eggs are fried, and two eggs are eaten. How many eggs are left?” Can you figure out the answer to this brain teaser?

Take a look at this viral brain teaser below to see how quickly you can solve it:

Advertisement

Advertisement

This post, which was uploaded on August 2, has gone viral, garnering over 45.7 million views since then. Numerous users have participated in the comments section, sharing their answers to the brain teaser.

Advertisement

Here’s what people are saying about this brain teaser:

Advertisement

An individual wrote, “4. 6 eggs broke 2 > fried those same 2 > ate those same 2. Answer: 4 eggs left.” A second added, “Good arguments for both 6 and 4. 4: started with 6, and then the same 2 eggs were broken, fried and then eaten = 4; or 6: The first sentence is present tense. The second sentence is past tense, filling in the history of how they ended up with 6, (having started with 8).” A third commented, “6 because of the use of past and present tense in the riddle.” A fourth shared, “4. But actually, 6 because otherwise, you would have written ‘I HAD 6 eggs’,”. What do you think about this brain teaser? Were you able to solve it?

Also Read

Unruly Passenger Sparks Outrage at Abu Dhabi Airport Lounge
Unruly Passenger Sparks Outrage at Abu Dhabi Airport Lounge

Abu Dhabi Priority Pass Lounge incident prompts concern over decorum Lack of...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story