Can You Solve This Egg-Citing Brain Teaser?

A brain teaser about eggs has gone viral on social media.

The teaser asks how many eggs are left after 2 are broken, 2 are fried, and 2 are eaten.

The answer depends on how you interpret the tense of the verbs in the teaser.

On a popular social media platform, a brain teaser is making the rounds. The teaser reads as follows: “Initially, there are six eggs.

Two eggs are broken, two eggs are fried, and two eggs are eaten. How many eggs are left?” Can you figure out the answer to this brain teaser?

Take a look at this viral brain teaser below to see how quickly you can solve it:

What’s the right answer? pic.twitter.com/SbIRolmSCp — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 2, 2023

Here's what people are saying about this brain teaser: An individual wrote, "4. 6 eggs broke 2 > fried those same 2 > ate those same 2. Answer: 4 eggs left." A second added, "Good arguments for both 6 and 4. 4: started with 6, and then the same 2 eggs were broken, fried and then eaten = 4; or 6: The first sentence is present tense. The second sentence is past tense, filling in the history of how they ended up with 6, (having started with 8)." A third commented, "6 because of the use of past and present tense in the riddle." A fourth shared, "4. But actually, 6 because otherwise, you would have written 'I HAD 6 eggs',". What do you think about this brain teaser? Were you able to solve it?