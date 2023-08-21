Can You Solve This Nature-Inspired Math Puzzle in 10 Seconds?

Ex-Homeowner’s Ridiculous Demand for Garden Back Goes Viral
Do you feel like taking on a quick math brain teaser? This challenge has been making its rounds on social media, capturing the attention of many.
The task seems simple: solve a math question within 10 seconds. If you’re confident in your math skills, why not give it a shot?
The brain teaser appears with the prompt “You can solve this!” on the Instagram page ‘Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles’.
It involves figuring out the values assigned to trees, spider webs, and stars, and then using those values to solve a final equation, all within the tight 10-second time frame.
Are you ready to give the challenge a go? Your timer starts running now…
Posted on Instagram on July 21st, the brain teaser has garnered significant attention, drawing in numerous likes and comments from individuals who enjoy solving puzzles.
“139, the two stars are concatenated, and not adding multiplication has priority over the sum,” posted an Instagram user.
Another added, “Tree = 7, spider web = 6 and star = 2. So, the answer is 31.”
“7+4*6=31,” expressed a third.
A fourth claimed, “42 is the answer.”
A consensus has formed among commenters, with the majority asserting that the correct answer to this brain teaser is ’31’.
Harsh Goenka recently shared a perplexing brain teaser on Twitter, causing many to ponder. The teaser showcases five numbers inscribed on paper, featuring a space that invites the audience to speculate on the missing entry.
