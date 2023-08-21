Can You Solve This Nature-Inspired Math Puzzle in 10 Seconds?

Advertisement A math brain teaser circulating on social media is captivating users.

The challenge involves solving a math question in 10 seconds.

The consensus among commenters is that the correct answer to the brain teaser is ’31.’

Do you feel like taking on a quick math brain teaser? This challenge has been making its rounds on social media, capturing the attention of many.

The task seems simple: solve a math question within 10 seconds. If you’re confident in your math skills, why not give it a shot?

The brain teaser appears with the prompt “You can solve this!” on the Instagram page ‘Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles’.

It involves figuring out the values assigned to trees, spider webs, and stars, and then using those values to solve a final equation, all within the tight 10-second time frame.

Are you ready to give the challenge a go? Your timer starts running now…