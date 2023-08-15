Can you spot the 3 foxes hiding among these red pandas?

- Hungarian artist Dudolf challenges puzzle enthusiasts to spot 3 foxes hidden among red pandas.
Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, known as Dudolf on social media, recently presented a perplexing brain teaser on Facebook that has captured the attention of puzzle enthusiasts worldwide.
The puzzle entails identifying three hidden foxes within a group of red pandas, a task that proves to be exceptionally challenging.
The complexity arises from the fact that the foxes are cleverly concealed by sharing the same color as the red pandas.
Can you successfully locate the three foxes amidst the red pandas? Dudás posted the brain teaser, inviting his followers to participate in this captivating challenge.
Your ability to spot these elusive foxes will truly put your observation skills to the test. If you’re up for the challenge, give it a try and discover how swiftly you can uncover them.
Here’s how Facebook users reacted to this brain teaser:
“Easy, but I love fox and red pandas,” posted an individual. Another added, “Yes, I found 3 foxes.”
“Found three foxes. I had a helper, my 4-year-old daughter found the first. She is ready for your books,” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “Finally an easier one! Found all 3 in under a minute!”
“Got them! Was a bit confused at first cause I wasn’t sure what I’m looking for – the difference between those two – but once I spotted the first it was easy to find the rest. Nice art! Thanks for sharing,” remarked a fifth.
A sixth joined, “It wasn’t hard once you found the first one but they looked so similar I almost gave up. It’s fun, Gergely Dudas.”
Were you able to successfully spot the three foxes hidden among the red pandas in this brain teaser? If you managed to do so, your visual acuity is quite impressive.
To those who are still in the process of searching, we’re here to offer our encouragement and support.
And for those who haven’t yet found them, we’re providing a helpful image that accentuates the elusive foxes.
