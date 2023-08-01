Can You Spot the Hidden Face in the Columbia Pictures Logo?

Hidden face found in Columbia Pictures logo

Optical illusion challenges viewers to find faces in clouds

Pareidolia phenomenon at work in Columbia Pictures logo

Can you believe that the famous Columbia Pictures logo contains a hidden face that many people miss? Your task is to spot this hidden face within 10 seconds.

Optical illusions like this play tricks on our minds because our brains naturally seek patterns, often leading us to see familiar shapes or faces in random images.

This phenomenon is known as pareidolia, where we perceive recognizable patterns in ambiguous stimuli, such as seeing faces in clouds, rocks, or even in everyday objects like toast.

So, can you find the secret face in the Columbia Pictures logo? Give it a try!