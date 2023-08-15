Canada’s Gondala breakdown leaves couples stranded

- Power outage stranded tourists overnight at Sulphur Mountain summit lodge in Banff National Park, Canada.
- Some tourists were airlifted down by helicopters, while others hiked down the mountain.
- A newly married couple was among those stranded at the lodge.
Each year, numerous individuals make their way to the summit of Sulphur Mountain, situated in Banff National Park, Canada.
However, earlier this week, a group of tourists who had utilized a cable car to reach the mountain’s peak found themselves stranded overnight at the cable service’s summit lodge due to a power outage triggered by a lightning storm, resulting in a complete suspension of services.
The stranded visitors inside the cable car were successfully rescued through an emergency drive system.
On the other hand, those already at the mountain’s summit had to endure an overnight stay before being airlifted down by helicopters the following morning.
Interestingly, despite the adverse weather conditions, a few individuals opted to hike down the mountain during the nighttime.
Courtesy: BBC
According to the National Post, Jaclyn and Brennen McConnell, a recently married couple, were among those stranded at the lodge.
They had chosen to use the Banff Gondola cable service to reach the mountaintop for their wedding photos.
However, due to the power outage, the couple had to endure an overnight stay on the lodge’s chilly floor.
Based on social media updates from the stranded guests at the summit, the absence of communication from Banff Gondola staff exacerbated the discomfort and led to a sense of panic among them.
