Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse

Advertisement Viral video shows car plunging into crater in China after bridge collapses due to heavy rains.

Driver rescued after heroic efforts from bystanders.

Water levels in the Songhua River and its Nenjiang tributary remain dangerously elevated.

In a viral video from China’s Heilongjiang province, a terrifying incident occurred during heavy rains caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri.

Dashcam footage shared on social media showed a white SUV attempting to overtake the car with the dashcam installed but tragically plunging into a massive crater.

Advertisement

The crater had been formed due to a collapsed bridge that went unnoticed by the SUV driver.

The river’s force had carved its way through the bridge, creating a hazardous situation.

Fortunately, the driver with the dashcam reacted quickly, carefully reversing as the white SUV toppled over the edge.

After the incident, another video captured the heroic efforts of a group of people at the scene, actively involved in rescuing the trapped driver.

One brave individual, whose identity remains unknown, stood on the partially submerged car, holding onto a rope amidst the powerful force of the flowing water beneath them, showing immense courage during the rescue operation.