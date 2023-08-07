Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse

Robber plays with golden retriever, then steals Rs 1.7 lakh bicycle
In a viral video from China’s Heilongjiang province, a terrifying incident occurred during heavy rains caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri.
Dashcam footage shared on social media showed a white SUV attempting to overtake the car with the dashcam installed but tragically plunging into a massive crater.
The crater had been formed due to a collapsed bridge that went unnoticed by the SUV driver.
The river’s force had carved its way through the bridge, creating a hazardous situation.
Fortunately, the driver with the dashcam reacted quickly, carefully reversing as the white SUV toppled over the edge.
After the incident, another video captured the heroic efforts of a group of people at the scene, actively involved in rescuing the trapped driver.
One brave individual, whose identity remains unknown, stood on the partially submerged car, holding onto a rope amidst the powerful force of the flowing water beneath them, showing immense courage during the rescue operation.
Heavy rain washes away roads in Heilongjiang today pic.twitter.com/oOXA8FtVkY
— Jim yang (@yangyubin1998) August 3, 2023
Reuters reported that over the weekend, the city of Shulan in China experienced severe flooding caused by Typhoon Doksuri, resulting in the tragic loss of fourteen lives.
The effects of the typhoon were not limited to Shulan, as northeastern China, including Beijing and Hebei province, also endured heavy rainfall and floods.
The typhoon had made landfall in southern Fujian province two weeks prior, and its impacts continued to be felt in the form of rising water levels in sections of the Songhua River, the primary river in northeastern China, as well as its Nenjiang tributary.
These waterways remained dangerously elevated, posing ongoing risks to the affected regions.
