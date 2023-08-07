Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse

Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse

Articles
Advertisement
Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse

Car Falls into Crater After Heavy Rain Causes Bridge to Collapse

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Viral video shows car plunging into crater in China after bridge collapses due to heavy rains.
  • Driver rescued after heroic efforts from bystanders.
  • Water levels in the Songhua River and its Nenjiang tributary remain dangerously elevated.

In a viral video from China’s Heilongjiang province, a terrifying incident occurred during heavy rains caused by the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri.

Dashcam footage shared on social media showed a white SUV attempting to overtake the car with the dashcam installed but tragically plunging into a massive crater.

Advertisement

The crater had been formed due to a collapsed bridge that went unnoticed by the SUV driver.

The river’s force had carved its way through the bridge, creating a hazardous situation.

Fortunately, the driver with the dashcam reacted quickly, carefully reversing as the white SUV toppled over the edge.

After the incident, another video captured the heroic efforts of a group of people at the scene, actively involved in rescuing the trapped driver.

One brave individual, whose identity remains unknown, stood on the partially submerged car, holding onto a rope amidst the powerful force of the flowing water beneath them, showing immense courage during the rescue operation.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reuters reported that over the weekend, the city of Shulan in China experienced severe flooding caused by Typhoon Doksuri, resulting in the tragic loss of fourteen lives.

The effects of the typhoon were not limited to Shulan, as northeastern China, including Beijing and Hebei province, also endured heavy rainfall and floods.

Advertisement

The typhoon had made landfall in southern Fujian province two weeks prior, and its impacts continued to be felt in the form of rising water levels in sections of the Songhua River, the primary river in northeastern China, as well as its Nenjiang tributary.

These waterways remained dangerously elevated, posing ongoing risks to the affected regions.

Advertisement

Also Read

Robber plays with golden retriever, then steals Rs 1.7 lakh bicycle
Robber plays with golden retriever, then steals Rs 1.7 lakh bicycle

A thief stole a bicycle from a garage in San Diego. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story