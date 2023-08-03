Carnatic Barbie Girl goes viral on Instagram

A Carnatic version of “Barbie Girl” goes viral on Instagram.

Mahesh Raghvan’s rendition has amassed 280k likes and 3 million views.

Netizens praise the musician’s talent and say it’s better than the original.

The Carnatic rendition of the famous song “Barbie Girl” has taken social media by storm, going viral after being shared by Mahesh Raghvan on his Instagram account.

Within a few days, the video has amassed an impressive 280k likes and 3 million views.

Mahesh Raghvan, a talented music producer and performer, skillfully adapted Aqua’s 1997 hit into this delightful South Indian version, captivating the online audience.