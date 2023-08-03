Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Carnatic Barbie Girl goes viral on Instagram

Carnatic Barbie Girl goes viral on Instagram

  • A Carnatic version of “Barbie Girl” goes viral on Instagram.
  • Mahesh Raghvan’s rendition has amassed 280k likes and 3 million views.
  • Netizens praise the musician’s talent and say it’s better than the original.
The Carnatic rendition of the famous song “Barbie Girl” has taken social media by storm, going viral after being shared by Mahesh Raghvan on his Instagram account.

Within a few days, the video has amassed an impressive 280k likes and 3 million views.

Mahesh Raghvan, a talented music producer and performer, skillfully adapted Aqua’s 1997 hit into this delightful South Indian version, captivating the online audience.

Here’s the link to the video:

https://www.indiatoday.in/

The video’s comment section was inundated with compliments from internet users praising the musician’s immense talent.

They lauded the Carnatic rendition as “fabulous” and claimed it to be superior to the original version.

The captivating clip has left audiences enthralled, with some users even describing it as “non-cringe” and drawing comparisons to the title song of a popular Malayalam film.

The movie “Barbie” has garnered international attention since its launch on July 21.

With a star-studded cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey, this blockbuster film directed by Greta Gerwig has been met with praise and positive reviews.

