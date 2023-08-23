Advertisement
Cassius: World’s Largest Crocodile with Enchanting Eyes

A remarkable series of photographs showcasing Cassius, the world’s largest living crocodile, has captured the awe of spectators. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to unveil these images, emphasizing not only the reptile’s massive size but also its captivating eyes.

Residing at the Marineland Melanesia wildlife zoo on Australia’s Green Island, Cassius has secured the title of the largest crocodile in captivity according to GWR. His impressive measurement of 5.48 meters (17 feet 11.75 inches) was first acknowledged on January 1, 2011 – a length equivalent to the face of the Statue of Liberty. These crocodiles, known to live beyond a century, can grow up to 7 meters (23 feet) in length and tip the scales at over 1.1 tonne (1 ton).

The Instagram post, shared merely a day ago, has garnered over 27,000 likes, with the count steadily rising. Enthusiastic comments have flooded in from intrigued individuals worldwide, all captivated by the magnificence of Cassius. This “sweetheart” with “dreamy eyes” has indeed left an indelible mark on admirers, celebrating the marvels of the animal kingdom.

Take a look a the post below:

