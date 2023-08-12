Cat to the Rescue! Animal Friend Lends a Paw to Crying Woman

Advertisement Cat consoles crying owner in heartwarming video

Reddit users praise cat’s emotional support skills

The video has over 37,000 upvotes and counting

A heartwarming interaction between a cat and its owner has touched the emotions of Reddit users.

The touching video captures the feline’s instinctive response as it consoles its weeping human.

Titled “Cat comforts her crying owner,” the Reddit post showcases a poignant scene. The footage begins with a woman seated in a chair, tears streaming down her face.

In a matter of seconds, her perceptive cat detects her distress and intervenes. The cat approaches the woman with gentle steps and eventually settles onto her lap.

As the video unfolds, the cat’s comforting gesture culminates in a tender hug for its owner.

Take a look at this video of a cat and her human:

