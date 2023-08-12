Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cat to the Rescue! Animal Friend Lends a Paw to Crying Woman

Cat to the Rescue! Animal Friend Lends a Paw to Crying Woman

Articles
Advertisement
Cat to the Rescue! Animal Friend Lends a Paw to Crying Woman

Cat to the Rescue! Animal Friend Lends a Paw to Crying Woman

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Cat consoles crying owner in heartwarming video
  • Reddit users praise cat’s emotional support skills
  • The video has over 37,000 upvotes and counting

A heartwarming interaction between a cat and its owner has touched the emotions of Reddit users.

The touching video captures the feline’s instinctive response as it consoles its weeping human.

Advertisement

Titled “Cat comforts her crying owner,” the Reddit post showcases a poignant scene. The footage begins with a woman seated in a chair, tears streaming down her face.

In a matter of seconds, her perceptive cat detects her distress and intervenes. The cat approaches the woman with gentle steps and eventually settles onto her lap.

As the video unfolds, the cat’s comforting gesture culminates in a tender hug for its owner.

Take a look at this video of a cat and her human:

Cat comforts her crying owner
by u/sh0tgunben in AnimalsBeingBros

Advertisement

Advertisement

After being posted approximately 19 hours ago, the video has garnered nearly 37,000 upvotes and continues to receive more.

Furthermore, the post has sparked a range of comments from people.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What did Reddit users say about this video of a cat comforting her human?

“Such an intelligent cat. That’s such a precious and caring moment, absolutely wonderful,” posted a Reddit user. “Emotional support kitty to the rescue!” added another. “My wife nearly died after surgery and when she came home from the hospital one of our boys didn’t leave her side until she eventually went back to work. He also constantly gave me the ‘WTH DID YOU DO?!’ look, but we both knew we loved her, so we made peace,” added a third.

“When I had my neck surgery I was in a lot of pain, so I stayed in bed a lot. My cat did not leave my side and would always lay with his head on my shoulder when I went to bed. He did this for a few months, they know somehow. Edit: I forgot to mention he would PURR when he was lying next to my neck, it was like he was using his purr to heal me,” commented a fourth. “That’s a good cat. A real friend!” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video?

Advertisement

Also Read

US Woman Grows Guinness World Record-Breaking Beard
US Woman Grows Guinness World Record-Breaking Beard

Michigan woman breaks Guinness World Record for the longest beard on a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story