Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cat Transforms into Human’s Massage Therapist

Cat Transforms into Human’s Massage Therapist

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

An endearing viral video shared on Reddit is capturing hearts as a cat’s affectionate interaction with its owner unfolds. In the clip, the feline takes on an unexpected role as a massage therapist, providing comfort to its human companion.

Accompanied by the caption, “Nice massage after a long day,” the video portrays a man relaxing on a bed. The cat perches atop his back, engaging in gentle kneading motions reminiscent of a massage. The man visibly enjoys the unique pampering session offered by his furry friend.

Take a look at the post below:

Nice massage after a long day
by u/westcoastcdn19 in AnimalsBeingBros

Advertisement

Originally posted last month, the video has garnered nearly 6,000 upvotes on Reddit, with its popularity steadily increasing. The heartwarming scene has sparked a range of reactions from viewers, demonstrating the widespread appreciation for the heartening connection between pets and their owners. This adorable display of companionship highlights the profound bond that can develop between humans and their beloved animal companions.

Check out the responses below:

“My cat does this on my stomach almost daily but I have not had much success with trying to get him to do it on my back. plus it’s a little harder to set up i have to use a blanket or wear a sweater he uses his claws for sure,” posted a Reddit user.

“Sure does look like loads of fun,” added another. “I get horrible headaches right where that kitty is massaging. I think I’m going to need to borrow your cat sir,” joined a third. “This cat is happy and that’s all that matters!” wrote a fourth.

Also Read

Watch: Woman Catching Two Snakes Bare-Handed Sparks Debate
Watch: Woman Catching Two Snakes Bare-Handed Sparks Debate

A captivating video of a woman fearlessly catching two snakes with her...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story